SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Cut to C$13.75

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.25 to C$13.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

SIL opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.

Insider Transactions at SilverCrest Metals

About SilverCrest Metals

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$622,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,280,492.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

