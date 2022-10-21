Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Reduced by B. Riley

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:TPH opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 42.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 240,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 72,056 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 378,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

