Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) PT Set at C$3.50 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.50 target price on Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance
Shares of CRE stock opened at C$1.69 on Tuesday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$348.63 million and a PE ratio of -76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.52.
About Critical Elements Lithium
