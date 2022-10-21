Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) PT Set at C$3.50 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.50 target price on Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance

Shares of CRE stock opened at C$1.69 on Tuesday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$348.63 million and a PE ratio of -76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.52.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

