Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €45.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Vossloh in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on Vossloh in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Vossloh Stock Performance

Shares of ETR VOS opened at €33.90 ($34.59) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. Vossloh has a 12 month low of €29.30 ($29.90) and a 12 month high of €48.15 ($49.13). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €33.33 and a 200-day moving average of €34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $595.43 million and a P/E ratio of 27.56.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.