Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on Renault in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €32.72 ($33.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.39. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.