Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €53.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($64.39) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €46.68 ($47.63) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($69.04). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

