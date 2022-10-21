PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Acquires £147.44 in Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) insider Sarah Pollard acquired 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £147.44 ($178.15).

Sarah Pollard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Sarah Pollard acquired 70 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($179.31).

PZ Cussons Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:PZC opened at GBX 186.80 ($2.26) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 196.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 200.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PZ Cussons plc has a one year low of GBX 177.80 ($2.15) and a one year high of GBX 227 ($2.74). The company has a market cap of £800.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,556.67.

PZ Cussons Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on PZC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Further Reading

