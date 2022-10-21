Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases £146.45 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £146.45 ($176.96).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Andrew Livingston purchased 5,873 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 559 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £32,830.07 ($39,669.01).

On Friday, September 16th, Andrew Livingston purchased 27 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 567 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £153.09 ($184.98).

On Friday, August 19th, Andrew Livingston purchased 23 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 646 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £148.58 ($179.53).

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 501 ($6.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 894.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 559.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 633.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33.

About Howden Joinery Group

Several research firms have issued reports on HWDN. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 867.20 ($10.48).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

