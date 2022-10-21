Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Acquires 9 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court bought 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,593 ($19.25) per share, with a total value of £143.37 ($173.24).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victrex alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Martin Court bought 9 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,684 ($20.35) per share, with a total value of £151.56 ($183.13).

On Tuesday, August 16th, Martin Court bought 8 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,835 ($22.17) per share, with a total value of £146.80 ($177.38).

Victrex Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 1,629 ($19.68) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,036.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,717.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,755.13. Victrex plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,522 ($18.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,540 ($30.69).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Victrex Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

(Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.