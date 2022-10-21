Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.80 to C$2.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $1.31 on Monday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $275.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.29 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

