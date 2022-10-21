Joanne Wilson Buys 20 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 749 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($181.01).
Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 20th, Joanne Wilson purchased 20 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.18) per share, for a total transaction of £152 ($183.66).
- On Friday, September 9th, Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £39,569.40 ($47,812.23).
- On Thursday, August 18th, Joanne Wilson purchased 17 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 858 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £145.86 ($176.24).
Britvic Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 726.50 ($8.78) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 771.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 809.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,651.14. Britvic plc has a twelve month low of GBX 697.50 ($8.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($11.60).
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
