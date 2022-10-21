Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin Purchases 57,525 Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin purchased 57,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.18) per share, with a total value of £246,782.25 ($298,190.25).

Polar Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON:POLR opened at GBX 420 ($5.07) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 447.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 502.84. The company has a market capitalization of £423.32 million and a PE ratio of 857.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.54. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 380.50 ($4.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 874 ($10.56).

Get Polar Capital alerts:

About Polar Capital

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.