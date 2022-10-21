Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases £150.81 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Tim Steiner bought 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £150.81 ($182.23).

Ocado Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 493.90 ($5.97) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 640.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 806.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on OCDO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($17.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,426 ($17.23).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

