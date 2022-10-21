Mandy Clements Buys 209 Shares of Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Stock

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Mandy Clements purchased 209 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £990.66 ($1,197.03).
Personal Assets Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
PNL opened at GBX 473 ($5.72) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 483.71 and its 200-day moving average is £307.55. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,525.81. Personal Assets Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 465.50 ($5.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 511.66 ($6.18).
About Personal Assets Trust
