Mandy Clements Buys 209 Shares of Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Stock

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Mandy Clements purchased 209 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £990.66 ($1,197.03).

Personal Assets Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

PNL opened at GBX 473 ($5.72) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 483.71 and its 200-day moving average is £307.55. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,525.81. Personal Assets Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 465.50 ($5.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 511.66 ($6.18).

About Personal Assets Trust

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

