British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires £151.80 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Simon Carter bought 46 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 330 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £151.80 ($183.42).

British Land Stock Performance

LON BLND opened at GBX 346.70 ($4.19) on Friday. British Land Company Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 317.80 ($3.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 563.80 ($6.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 336.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 394.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 462.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 557.50 ($6.74).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also

