Michael J. Turner Purchases 4,400 Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Turner acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($23,924.60).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Performance

Shares of FSTA opened at GBX 460 ($5.56) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 522.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 572.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,833.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 410.31 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 770 ($9.30).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

