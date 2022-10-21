Michael J. Turner Purchases 4,400 Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Turner acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($23,924.60).
Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Performance
Shares of FSTA opened at GBX 460 ($5.56) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 522.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 572.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,833.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 410.31 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 770 ($9.30).
Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile
Read More
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.