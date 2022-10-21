Daniel Topping Buys 824 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) insider Daniel Topping bought 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £2,472 ($2,986.95).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Daniel Topping bought 823 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £2,469 ($2,983.33).

Shares of BPM opened at GBX 304 ($3.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 11.82. The company has a market capitalization of £113.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.44. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 272.25 ($3.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 363 ($4.39). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 296.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 297.42.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

