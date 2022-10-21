Bertrand Bodson Acquires 12,191 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 12,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,991.55 ($30,197.62).
TSCO stock opened at GBX 207.40 ($2.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £15.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,728.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 252.46. Tesco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.25%.
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
