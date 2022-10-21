Nicholas Paris Acquires 33,487 Shares of Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI) Stock

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Paris bought 33,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £1,339.48 ($1,618.51).
Dolphin Capital Investors Stock Down 2.5 %
DCI stock opened at GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Friday. Dolphin Capital Investors Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37. The company has a market cap of £35.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.35.
About Dolphin Capital Investors
