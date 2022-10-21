Ronnie George Sells 21,535 Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating) insider Ronnie George sold 21,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($3.93), for a total value of £69,988.75 ($84,568.33).

Volution Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FAN stock opened at GBX 312.50 ($3.78) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 330.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 362.44. Volution Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 564.16 ($6.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £618.18 million and a P/E ratio of 1,838.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86.

Volution Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Volution Group Company Profile

FAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.56) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

