ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Acquires £150.48 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOMGet Rating) insider Patrick Alexander Deller acquired 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($181.83).

ActiveOps Price Performance

AOM stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. ActiveOps Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 201 ($2.43). The firm has a market cap of £52.81 million and a P/E ratio of 8.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.

ActiveOps Company Profile



ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Australia. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

