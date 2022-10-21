ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Acquires £150.48 in Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating) insider Patrick Alexander Deller acquired 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($181.83).

AOM stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. ActiveOps Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 201 ($2.43). The firm has a market cap of £52.81 million and a P/E ratio of 8.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Australia. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

