Simon D’Olier Duckworth Acquires 1,100,000 Shares of CloudCoCo Group plc (LON:CLCO) Stock

CloudCoCo Group plc (LON:CLCO – Get Rating) insider Simon D’Olier Duckworth bought 1,100,000 shares of CloudCoCo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,291.45).

CloudCoCo Group Stock Performance

Shares of CLCO stock opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.19. CloudCoCo Group plc has a one year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.29 ($0.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About CloudCoCo Group

CloudCoCo Group plc provides information technology (IT) and communications services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Managed IT services and Value Added Resale. The Managed IT services segment provides recurring IT services, which have an ongoing billing and support elements.

