Simon D’Olier Duckworth Acquires 1,100,000 Shares of CloudCoCo Group plc (LON:CLCO) Stock

CloudCoCo Group plc (LON:CLCO – Get Rating) insider Simon D’Olier Duckworth bought 1,100,000 shares of CloudCoCo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,291.45).
CloudCoCo Group Stock Performance
Shares of CLCO stock opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.19. CloudCoCo Group plc has a one year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.29 ($0.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
About CloudCoCo Group
Featured Stories
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for CloudCoCo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudCoCo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.