Itai Pazner Buys 46,510 Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Stock

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) insider Itai Pazner acquired 46,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £39,533.50 ($47,768.85).

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 92 ($1.11) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 158.32. 888 Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.60 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 402.40 ($4.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £410.63 million and a PE ratio of 1,314.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02.

888 has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 423 ($5.11).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

