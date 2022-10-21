FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $36.10 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 5681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

FBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FB Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FB Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Featured Stories

