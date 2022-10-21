Aimfinity Investment Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 24th (NASDAQ:AIMAU)

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 24th. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 26th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AIMAU opened at $9.85 on Friday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Institutional Trading of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMAU. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $499,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $739,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $1,273,000.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Company Profile

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, e-commerce, software, cloud computing, healthcare, transportation/mobility, or financial services industries, as well as other industries.

