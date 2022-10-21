Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.43), with a volume of 81593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.44).

Specifically, insider Thomas Spain sold 39,520 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £14,622.40 ($17,668.44). In other Staffline Group news, insider Albert Ellis bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,166.26). Also, insider Thomas Spain sold 39,520 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £14,622.40 ($17,668.44). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 129,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,912.

Staffline Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £60.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,825.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

