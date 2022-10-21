Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $58.43 and last traded at $58.74, with a volume of 105113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 935,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

