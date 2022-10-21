Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 9.1% After Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.41. Approximately 95,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,064,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

Specifically, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,397.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,390.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,126 shares of company stock worth $755,749. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.59.

Wayfair Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.95.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Wayfair by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 27.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.2% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.