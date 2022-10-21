APA (NYSE:APA) Shares Up 4.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $46.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. APA traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.69. 239,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,158,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

Separately, StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

APA Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion and a PE ratio of 4.00.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

