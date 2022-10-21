Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $208.00 to $220.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 37,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 421,964 shares.The stock last traded at $150.60 and had previously closed at $148.86.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.00 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,155. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.00 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,155. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.81 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $789.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 37.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

