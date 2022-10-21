Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Up 3.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $59.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Northern Oil and Gas traded as high as $34.89 and last traded at $34.64. 10,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,772,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

