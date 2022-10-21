Trex (NYSE:TREX) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $80.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trex traded as low as $42.81 and last traded at $43.14, with a volume of 1800502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

Get Trex alerts:

Institutional Trading of Trex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Trex by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.