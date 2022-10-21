Emera (TSE:EMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Emera traded as low as C$48.63 and last traded at C$49.66, with a volume of 979585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.22.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Emera from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Emera to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$63.75.

Emera Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79.

Emera Increases Dividend

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.60%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

