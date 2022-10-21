Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:OST) Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 24th

Ostin Technology Group’s (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, October 24th. Ostin Technology Group had issued 3,375,000 shares in its public offering on April 27th. The total size of the offering was $13,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Ostin Technology Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Down 3.6 %

OST opened at $0.95 on Friday. Ostin Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ostin Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ostin Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Ostin Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

