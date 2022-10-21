Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $32.60. The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 3975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Weibo by 404.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Weibo by 362.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Weibo by 164.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Weibo by 171.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

