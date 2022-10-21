Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 33,645 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 393% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,823 put options.
Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in D.R. Horton by 52.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 46,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 11.4% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. JMP Securities lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
