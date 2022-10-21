Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Up 3.3% on Strong Earnings

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $52.95 and last traded at $52.12. 6,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 460,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.