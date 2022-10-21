Traders Buy Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

Shares of OI opened at $15.84 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,003,000 after purchasing an additional 376,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 152,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,317,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,896,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64,286 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 4,760.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,323 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

