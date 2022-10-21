EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Trading 2.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley now has a $147.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $149.00. EOG Resources traded as high as $127.22 and last traded at $126.75. 38,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,480,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.99.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EOG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.27.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,449 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 24.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 57.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.