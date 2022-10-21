Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $24.72. Baker Hughes shares last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 206,950 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $342,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 770.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,521 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

