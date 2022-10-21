United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $37.25, but opened at $39.43. United Airlines shares last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 364,594 shares traded.

The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Melius initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.32.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.24.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.