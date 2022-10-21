Investors Buy High Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Doma Stock Performance

Doma stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Doma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Doma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

In other news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $68,334.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,664,941 shares in the company, valued at $47,664,941. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 749,420 shares of company stock worth $495,864 over the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Doma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Doma by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,441 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Doma by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Doma by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,799 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Doma by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 995,420 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Doma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Further Reading

