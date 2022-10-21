F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Trading 2.7% Higher Following Strong Earnings

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.52. 35,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,063,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

FNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,559.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $66,664 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 40.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.