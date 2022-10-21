Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $240.86, but opened at $272.24. Netflix shares last traded at $274.62, with a volume of 395,274 shares trading hands.
The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.19.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.28 and its 200-day moving average is $222.51. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
