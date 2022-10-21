Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $240.86, but opened at $272.24. Netflix shares last traded at $274.62, with a volume of 395,274 shares trading hands.

The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.19.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.28 and its 200-day moving average is $222.51. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

