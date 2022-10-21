NOV Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

NYSE NOV opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.91 and a beta of 1.76. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on NOV. Benchmark began coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth $1,300,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of NOV by 0.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 515,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth $488,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth $1,611,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

