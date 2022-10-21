Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $104.98, but opened at $108.02. Abbott Laboratories shares last traded at $98.08, with a volume of 212,473 shares.

The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $166.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

