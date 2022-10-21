Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $71.17, but opened at $73.35. Interactive Brokers Group shares last traded at $74.99, with a volume of 13,089 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,587,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,186,895.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,442,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,217.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 62,289 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,908,000 after acquiring an additional 317,494 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,076,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,963,000 after acquiring an additional 436,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

