Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Carvana traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 69830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Carvana Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

