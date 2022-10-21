Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $76.15 and last traded at $83.54, with a volume of 20081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.

The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,826,014,000 after acquiring an additional 260,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,388,000 after buying an additional 352,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,248,000 after buying an additional 51,625 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,626,000 after buying an additional 72,434 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.