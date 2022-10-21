Harley-Davidson Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,383 call options on the company. This is an increase of 53% compared to the average daily volume of 2,215 call options.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 120.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

